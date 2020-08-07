Mrs. Phyllis Laverne Lee Jewell, age 84, passed away at home on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Services will be held 1 p.m. at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Wednesday. 

Phyllis was born in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, on Oct. 19, 1935, to the late Raymond Gilbert Lee and Thelma Glenn Watts Lee. She retired from the Kentucky State Government Department of Natural Resources. Following her retirement, she worked at the Legislative Research Commission. Phyllis enjoyed traveling, shopping, gardening, playing piano and studying history and genealogy. Above all, she especially loved time spent with her family. 

She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Emery Ray Jewell; beloved children, Tony Ray Jewell (Janet), Katrina Adams (Bill), and Veda Aldridge; sister, Dorothy Holbrook; grandchildren, Jessica Adams Smith, Erica Wagoner (John), Kyle Jewell (Amanda), Kurt Jewell (Ashley), Cassie Aldridge, and Shelby Aldridge. She was also blessed with nine great-grandchildren. 

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Thelma Jarvis, Gerald Lee, and Larry Lee; and son-in-law, George Aldridge. 

Serving as pallbearers will be her grandchildren. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Franklin County Humane Society.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com

