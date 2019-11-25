Services for Phyllis Keesling, 66, wife of Tom Keesling, will be noon Friday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Keesling died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Phyllis Keesling as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

