LEXINGTON — Graveside service for Phyllis Kirkland, 75, wife of Charles Kirkland, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Rose Crest Cemetery, Versailles. Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill, is in charge of arrangements. Kirkland died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Phyllis Kirkland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

