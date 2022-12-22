Phyllis Ann (Combs) Liebman passed from this earthly existence on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 78 years of age. Born in Hazard, Kentucky, on August 13, 1944, to Carter F. and Nancy Shepherd Combs, Phyllis was a 1962 graduate of T.L. Handy High School in Bay City, Michigan.

She was a 1967 graduate of the University of Kentucky with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism. She remained an active member and donor to the University of Kentucky Alumni Association and the UK School of Journalism. She was also an avid UK athletics fan from birth, cheering on her beloved Cats from the seats at Memorial Coliseum to Rupp Arena and from Stoll Field to Commonwealth Stadium. 

To send flowers to the family of Phyllis Liebman, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 28
Funeral Service
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
1:00PM
Rogers Funeral Home
507 West 2nd Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Dec 28
Visitation
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
10:00AM-1:00PM
Rogers Funeral Home
507 West 2nd Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription