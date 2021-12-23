LAWRENCEBURG — A memorial visitation for Phyllis Sea, 75, will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Sea died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Phyllis Sea as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

