Services for Pollyann Harrod Coblin, 74, will be 2 p.m. Friday at Church of the Ascension. Visitation will be 11 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. Friday at the church. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Coblin died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Pollyann Coblin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

