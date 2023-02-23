Pollyann Harrod Coblin, age 74, passed away on February 21, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Polly was born February 2, 1949, in Frankfort, Kentucky, to parents Mary Milam Stagg and William Wells Harrod. As a child, she attended Murray Street School and Second Street School. At Frankfort High School, she met William Granville Coblin Junior, her high-school sweetheart. She attended the University of Kentucky and the Norton School of Nursing in Louisville. On December 9, 1972, she and Granville married. The pair, an army servicemember and a nurse, traveled to Germany during the Vietnam War to be stationed on a United States Army base in Nuremburg. On December 16, 1974, on the Army base, Polly gave birth to her first daughter, Susan Calhoun Coblin. They remained in Europe for three years, traveling and forming friendships abroad.
Upon returning to Kentucky, she worked as Dr. John Cheshire’s principal nurse for two years. She soon joined the doctor's office of Keller, Douglass, Cheshire, and Jackson, remaining there for twelve years until her retirement. On February 2, 1979, Polly’s thirtieth birthday, she gave birth to William Granville Coblin III. She delighted in raising her two children and dedicated the remainder of her time to serving her community.
In 1987, after seeing the need for Hospice care in her town, Polly founded Hospice of Frankfort with Dianne Dailey and Dr. Hal Keller. She volunteered her time as a Hospice nurse for three years. Polly also worked with The Habitat for Humanity Women’s Build, volunteered with the Franklin County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), served on the Good Shepherd School Board, and was on the Board of Directors at The Salvation Army for twelve years. Polly always possessed an admiration for nature and sports, and she always sought to increase local access to parks, thoroughly enjoying her time on the Frankfort Parks and Recreation board.
She was a member of The Church of Ascension in Frankfort. She lived a life of service to others, with great empathy for those in need. She traveled across the United States playing golf, ran mini marathons, and spent time in Vermont as a ski school instructor. She loved jigsaw puzzles, hummingbirds, and cheering on the Frankfort High School Panthers and the Kentucky Wildcats. She was a role model to all, selflessly loving her friends and family. Never once did you encounter Polly without feeling her intentional love and care.
She is survived by her husband, William Graville Coblin Junior; her brother, William Wells Harrod; her sisters, Willa McElroy Sweenie and Mary Keenan Welsh; her two children, Susan Calhoun Coblin and William Granville Coblin III; her daughter-in-law, Kelli McDonald Coblin; and her four grandchildren, Ella Rosemary Abney, William Granville Coblin IV, Helen Hall Craycroft Abney, and Parker Lewis Coblin.
Services will be held at The Church of the Ascension on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 2 p.m. with Father Peter Doddema and Father Charles Ellestad officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to The Frankfort Independent Schools Foundation and the Frankfort Parks and Recreation Foundation.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.