Pollyann Harrod Coblin, age 74, passed away on February 21, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Pollyann Harrod Coblin

Polly was born February 2, 1949, in Frankfort, Kentucky, to parents Mary Milam Stagg and William Wells Harrod. As a child, she attended Murray Street School and Second Street School. At Frankfort High School, she met William Granville Coblin Junior, her high-school sweetheart. She attended the University of Kentucky and the Norton School of Nursing in Louisville. On December 9, 1972, she and Granville married. The pair, an army servicemember and a nurse, traveled to Germany during the Vietnam War to be stationed on a United States Army base in Nuremburg. On December 16, 1974, on the Army base, Polly gave birth to her first daughter, Susan Calhoun Coblin. They remained in Europe for three years, traveling and forming friendships abroad.

