Priscilla Carol Maddox

Priscilla Carol Meyers Maddox, age 70, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Joel Sturtevant officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. 

Priscilla was born in Frankfort, on July 6, 1949, to the late Frank and Edna Mae Howard Meyers. A true Kentuckian at heart, she was an avid University of Kentucky fan, attending two Final Four games, and loved visiting Keeneland. She lived by Happy Chandler’s quote, "I never met a Kentuckian who wasn’t either thinking about going home, or actually going home.” In her spare time, she enjoyed scrapbooking and researching genealogy. She was a member of Evergreen Baptist Church. With an unwavering perseverance and strength, she was a survivor of stage four colon cancer, diabetes and epilepsy. A woman with a heart full of love for her family, she was always excited for holiday gatherings and moments to spend time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. 

She is survived by her children, Tammy Maddox Willenborg (Michael), Greg Maddox (Cindy), Chris Witcher, and Shannon Miles (Roger); siblings, Bonnie Boerger (Phil) and Connie Pollard (David); grandchildren, Chloe, Ethan, Andy, Sonja, Megan, Sarah, Tyler, Nicholas and Waylon; and great-grandchildren, Dreagon, Riley, Kayelee, Abbie, Jaxon, Aiden, Rae, Levi, Rachel and Izzy. 

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Callie Atha. 

Serving as pallbearers will be Chloe Willenborg, Ethan Willenborg, Sonja Chilton, Sarah Clark, Nicholas Witcher and Roger Miles. Honorary pallbearers will be her great-grandchildren. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center P.O. Box 4486 Houston, Texas 77210-4486.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

