Services for Priscilla Carol Maddox, 70, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.harrodbrothers.com. Maddox died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Priscilla Maddox as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

