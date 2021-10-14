Priscilla Cooper Badgett, 78, wife of Joseph C. Badgett, Jr., passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. She was born in Creston, Kentucky on May 27, 1943 to the late Everett and Beatrice Redford Cooper.

Badgett Pic.jpeg

Priscilla Cooper Badgett

She graduated from Liberty High School in 1958, from Campbellsville College with a BS in 1962 (on her 19th birthday), and from Eastern Kentucky State College with an MA in 1967. She was a teacher in the Hardin and Franklin County school systems for six years before her children were born.  

She was then a substitute teacher for the Franklin County school system for many years. More recently, she enjoyed her work as Page Supervisor for the Kentucky House of Representatives. 

Priscilla attended Creston Baptist Church in her younger years and was saved and baptized during college, becoming a member of Campbellsville Baptist Church.  

After moving to Frankfort, she belonged to Thornhill Baptist Church for many years, where she sang in the choir and was a part of the puppet ministry.  At the time of her death, she was a member of Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church and the GAP Sunday school class. 

Priscilla’s hobbies included working the crossword puzzle in the paper every day, dish collecting, and attending any and all performances, ballgames, etc. by her children, nieces, and nephews.  She loved music and musicals, her flowers, and especially keeping up with her friends, old and new. 

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Jill (Joel) Van Tassel of Lexington, and Julie Badgett of Richmond; her sisters, Agnes Cooper of Allen Park, MI, Barbara Goode of Frankfort, and Patricia “Patty” (Kent) Emerson of Dunnville; her brother, David Cooper of Creston; her sister-in-law, Carole Kruse of Frankfort; her brother-in-law, Dr. Tom Badgett (Rachel) of Louisville; her sister-in-law, Ruth Ann (Bob) Shaw of Frankfort; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.  

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant sister, Wanda Fay Cooper; her brother and sister-in-law, Edward and Peggy Cooper; her brother, Kenneth Cooper; her brother-in-law, Frank Goode; and her nephew, Jeffrey Cooper.  

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, with Rev. Todd Lester officiating.Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church Building Fund. Checks may be mailed to 495 Duckers Road, Midway, KY 40347, or online donations may be made at forksbaptist.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.   

