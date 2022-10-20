Services for Priscilla Foote West, 85, will be private. Memorial donations are suggested to the Frankfort Senior Citizens or St. Paul Untied Methodist Church, Frankfort. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. West died Thursday, Oct. 20.

