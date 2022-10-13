Funeral services for Priscilla Jean Barnes, 90, of Frankfort will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at First Christian Church, Dr. Bill Kincaid and Rev. Meredith Siler will officiate. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. She passed away Tuesday.

Priscilla Jean Barnes.jpeg

Priscilla Jean Barnes

Priscilla was the daughter of the late Clarence Cortez Arms and Marion Amelia Cossaboom Arms. She was a retired schoolteacher and was a longtime member of First Christian Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Priscilla Barnes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription