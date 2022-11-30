LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Priscilla Kay Uhl Mackay, 79, wife of Patrick Balfe Mackay, will be 1 p.m. Friday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation till be noon until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Mackay died Tuesday, Nov. 29.

To plant a tree in memory of Priscilla Mackay as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription