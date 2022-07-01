Services for Rachel Bryant Shoemaker, 91, will be 1 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Thursday, July 7, at the church. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Shoemaker died Wednesday, June 29.

