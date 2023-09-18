Rachel E. Ligon lived an impressive life of which most people can only dream.
The beloved photographer, gallery owner and interior designer passed away suddenly, but peacefully, on Aug. 16 at the age of 40, in Key West, Florida.
Rachel filled four decades with more accolades than many can achieve in a century and changed more lives than most ever have the pleasure of meeting.
Born on Sept. 15, 1982, in Madison, Indiana, Rachel grew up in Owenton, Kentucky, and graduated from Northern Kentucky University in 2001, where she studied photography and traveled the world perfecting her passion of capturing as many people and places as possible.
Rachel moved to Key West for “one year” after graduation and charmed the island immediately and consistently during the 20 plus years that followed.
She quickly became a fan-favorite waitress at historic restaurants where she was affectionately referred to as “Big Money” because of her propensity to ring in the highest check totals on any given night. That nickname followed her as her business Rachel E. Ligon Photography took off and she quickly became the most sought-after wedding and event photographer in the Keys.
Rachel had most recently celebrated the two-year anniversary of her art gallery The Key West Collective, which features her photography along with handmade soap from Anna’s EsSCENTials, a company she co-owns with her mother, Denisa.
She was always setting the bar higher and higher — achieving every goal she set with ease, grace and an unforgettable smile on her face.
Between traveling and operating the gallery, she also found the time, energy and talent to renovate a few properties in Kentucky over the past few years. Including the prideful completion of a historic home in Frankfort, Kentucky, and the start of a historic building in her hometown of Owenton, Kentucky. Her impressive work ethic helped her to build an epic empire, which will be honored and respected for years to come.
Rachel is survived by her parents, Denisa Rock and Ernie Ligon; sister, Labriska (Jason) Humphrey; nephews, Chase (Bethany) and Jagen Humphrey; and great-niece, Addison Elaine Humphrey. Her beloved and appropriately spoiled dogs Conner, Lizzie and Louie; and an unbelievable number of extended family, close friends and admirers near and far.
She was a force of nature, and her bright light was instantly witnessed and appreciated by all who crossed her path.
A well-attended sunset celebration of life was held in Key West on Aug. 31 at Fort Zachery Taylor State Park. Her family is also hosting a celebration of life on September 23, 2023, from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Elizabeth, 306 Wapping St., Frankfort, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers, an “Inspirational Fund” with the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys has been set up in her name and honor to help pave the way for deserving recipients to obtain their dreams and to continue her inspirational legacy.
Rachel was an encouraging cheerleader to all and would want the Rachel E. Ligon legacy to last long after she’s gone. For more information on the Inspirational Fund go to cffk.org/Rachel.
