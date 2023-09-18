Rachel E. Ligon lived an impressive life of which most people can only dream. 

The beloved photographer, gallery owner and interior designer passed away suddenly, but peacefully, on Aug. 16 at the age of 40, in Key West, Florida.

Rachel Ligon.jpg

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription