LAWRENCBURG — Services for Ralph "Buddy" Stevens, 91, will be 1 p.m. Thursday at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home Thursday. Stevens died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Ralph Stevens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription