Services for Ralph Canter, 74, will be 1 p.m. Monday, May 15, at Southside Christian Church in Versailles. Burial will follow at Rose Crest Cemetery in Versailles. A visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the church. Clark Legacy Center is in charge of arrangements. Canter died Thursday, May 11.

To plant a tree in memory of Ralph Canter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

