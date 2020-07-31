LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Ralph Dean Byrd, 65, will be 7 p.m. Monday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5 p.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Wynn Cemetery in Rockcastle County, Kentucky. Byrd died Thursday at his home.  

To plant a tree in memory of Ralph Byrd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

