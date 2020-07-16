LEXINGTON — Direct cremation for Ralph F. Haile, 87, was chosen. Arrangements are under the direction of Gash Memorial Chapel. Condolences may be expressed at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. Haile died Wed.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- KY Lottery
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game
- D Mitchell to wait until next year to join Blackhawks
- F1 proving to be a bruising experience for Lando Norris
- World class: Bode Miller launches winter sports academy
- Top Mariners prospect Rodriguez suffers wrist fracture
- NHL's older coaches debate wearing masks, taking precautions
Most Popular
Articles
- Three injured when Murray Street porch collapses
- Some local COVID-19 cases linked to travel
- Appeals court: Governor can't limit numbers at speedway, 'pick-your-own ' family farms or day care class sizes
- Letter: She predicts Trump will resign before election
- Triggerman in Jared Banta murder sentenced to 25 years
- Emergency order: Masks required in public
- 8-year-old returned after being taken by armed father
- Local businesses support face mask requirements
- You Asked: Tell me more about the Confederate soldier area at Frankfort Cemetery
- May taps Dutton-Mitchell for FPB vacancy
Images
Videos
Commented
- Editorial: Fiscal court is sending the wrong message on economic development (18)
- Letter: 'I am OK with venturing out as a man, not a member of the sheep family' (17)
- Jim Waters: COVID-19 relief to private schools will help public ones, too (11)
- Kentucky judge issues temporary restraining order against Beshear administration's executive order (10)
- Buddha mural altered with addition of a cross (9)
- Letter: Columnist seems 'disappointed we haven't had riots and looting' (8)
- Letter: She predicts Trump will resign before election (8)
- Guest columnist: School choice better than decades-old failed KERA, busing policies (6)
- Waldrop resigns from Downtown Frankfort Inc. (6)
- Steve Stewart: Amid anti-police protests, they back the blue (6)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.