LEXINGTON — Direct cremation for Ralph F. Haile, 87, was chosen. Arrangements are under the direction of Gash Memorial Chapel. Condolences may be expressed at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. Haile died Wed.

To plant a tree in memory of Ralph Haile as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

