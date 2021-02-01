Ralph F. Schaefer, age 77 years passed away Friday, January 29, 2021.
Beloved father of Frederick W. “Fred” (Leigh) Schaefer, Sr. and Lynn (David) Duvall. Loving grandfather of Frederick “Will” Schaefer, Jr., Catherine E. Schaefer, Ryan T. Duvall, Kelley Lynn Duvall and Matthew S. Duvall. Devoted brother of Virginia (the late Donald) Jones and Marlene (the late David) Myerly. Former husband of Carolyn M. Schaefer. Uncle of Sharon Marino and Linda Neihaus.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Ralph’s cousin, Paul Kattelman for his continued companionship throughout Ralph’s life.
Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy on Friday, February 5, from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m.
Memorials may be directed to Hope Lutheran Church, 1251 Louisville Road, Frankfort, KY 40601.
To join Ralph’s funeral service virtually or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit Ralph’s obituary page at neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com.
