LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Ralph Franklin “Ralphie” Gamble Jr., 58, will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Gamble died Wednesday at his home.

To plant a tree in memory of Ralph Gamble, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription