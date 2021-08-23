Ralph Sackett

Ralph Eugene Sackett, 83, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021, surrounded by his family and much love. Ralph was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on to a humble loving home.
Tilda Mae and Sam raised him and his brothers, Don (deceased) and Joe in Collinsville, Illinois, to be honest and hard working. In high school, he excelled in baseball and was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles.
His coach encouraged him to visit Illinois Wesleyan University to see if that might be a better fit. After one visit, benefactor Dale McMackin helped him to receive a full scholarship, a meal work exchange and housing, making him the first in his family to attend and graduate college.
In his freshman year, Ralph met the love of his life, Alicia Ann Westwood. After playfully stealing her freshman beanie cap, they dated and wed their senior year and were happily married for 61 years.
Ralph played third base for the Titans throughout college and began coaching the Bloomington Bobcats, an all star college team while earning his Masters in mathematics at Illinois State University. He went on to teach and coach numerous sports at Reddick and Octavia High Schools, Washington University, and Granite City High School before finishing up his coaching career at Bloomington High School.
His baseball, cross country and basketball teams all excelled under his direction. In 1975, he began a new career in banking with Bloomington Federal Savings & Loan, which took him and his family to Champaign, Illinois. He added real estate development to his resume completing the Robeson Crossing development in southwest Champaign at the end of his working career.
In his free time, Ralph enjoyed golf, fishing and cheering on his St. Louis Cardinals. In retirement, he and Alicia loved spending time with family and relaxing in Naples, Florida and at their cabin in the woods on Lake Napowan, Wisconsin. He was an avid fisherman and took great pleasure in fish fries around the fire with those he loved. (His fish were a favorite for even the non-fish eaters!)
Ralph is survived by his dear Alicia; four loving children, Robb (Mary Beth), Jill Burton (Gregory), Todd (Kandi), and Matt (Jennifer); 11 adoring grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Also known for his big bear hugs and his beautiful smile, “Papa” will be greatly missed by those who knew him.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to: Parkinson’s Association Of SW Florida, 2575 Northbroke Plaza Dr., Building 300, Suite 301, Naples, FL 34119
LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit our website at www.ljtfuneralhome.com to leave the family messages of sympathy and condolences in this difficult time.
