Ralph "Tom" Penn

Ralph Thomas “Tom” Penn, age 78, passed away at home on Nov. 18, 2020, surrounded by his family. Tom fought cancer for several months, with Bluegrass Hospice Care providing him comfort during the final weeks.
Tom is survived by his wife of 33 years, Eleanor Cleveland Penn; his children, Roger Penn (Lora), of Fishers, Indiana, and Martha Penn Blackburn (J.W.), of Frankfort; his bonus children, Laurie Thomas (Mark), of Cynthiana, Kentucky, Grant Cleveland (Quentin Eshleman), of Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Bill Mercer, of Memphis, Tennessee. He was also survived by his precious grandchildren, Madeline Penn, Julia Blackburn, Caroline Blackburn, Joe Thomas and Hannah Thomas; as well as his children’s mother, Darla Snow Russell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Edna Penn; daughter, Julie Michelle Penn; and grandparents, John B. and Mattie Penn.
Tom was born June 4, 1942, in Frankfort, and was a 1960 graduate of Franklin County High School and a 1964 graduate of Eastern Kentucky University with a Bachelor of Science Degree. He was employed for 15 years with Metropolitan Insurance with the Sturm Insurance Agency. While working for Metropolitan, he began his second career in home building. He also owned Penn Carpets for over 30 years. In addition, raising livestock was a lifelong passion of his.
During his early 20s, he was a member of Jaycees, TPA Association and was also a third-generation mason, and recently a member of Cattlemen’s Association. He grew up in the First Baptist Church and was a longtime member of First Christian Church, where he served as Chair of the Property Committee, the Finance Committee and as a Deacon.
While Tom was a devoted husband and father, he cherished his role as grandfather the most. His grandchildren will remember their “Grandaddy” as a jokester, teacher, playmate and so much more.
Graveside services will be held at Frankfort Cemetery on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Meredith Siler and Pastor Gary Brown officiating. He will be laid to rest next to his beloved daughter, Julie, and his parents.
Serving as pallbearers will be J.W. Blackburn II, Mark Thomas, Joe Thomas, Grant Cleveland, Bill Mercer and Quentin Eshleman.
The family requests memorial contributions to First Christian Church Education Fund, 316 Ann St., Frankfort, KY 40601, Hospice Bluegrass Care, 643 Teton Trail, Frankfort, Kentucky, and Journey Church, SOAR Ministry, Survivors of Abuse Restored, 1237 White Oak Road, Stamping Ground, KY 40379.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
