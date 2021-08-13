VERSAILLES — Services for Ralph W. O’Reel, 92, widower of Bernadine O’Reel, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at St. Leo Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Rose Crest Cemetery. Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill, is in charge of arrangements. O’Reel died Thursday. 

