Services for Ramona Lois Pulliam Moretti, 83, will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until thet time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Moretti died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Ramona Moretti as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

