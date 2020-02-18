Randall H. Fisher II, 62, passed away on Feb. 16, 2020. Randy was born to the late Martha and Randall H. Fisher I in 1957. Randy was an avid University of Louisville sports fan. In his younger years he was a volunteer firefighter, loved sunflowers and had a huge heart for cats.

He is survived by his daughter, Amy Fisher; son, Chip Fisher (Jessica); grandchildren, Brayden and Isabella Fisher; companion, Ann Wilson; sister, Linda Lafontaine; and mother of his children, Sherry Fisher.

A Celebration of Randy's life will be from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, with prayers to follow at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY 40218.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Randy to the Crusades for Children and Kaydee's Promise Feline Rescue.

To send flowers to the family of Randall Fisher, II, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 20
Visitation
Thursday, February 20, 2020
3:00PM-6:00PM
Arch L. HeadyResthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Randall's Visitation begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription