Randall Nelson Persons, 57, passed away on March 16, 2022. Private services will be held.

Mr. Persons was born in Titusville, Florida, on November 4, 1964, to Richard Neil Persons and the late Rachel Rebecca Johnson Persons. He was employed as an auto body repairman.

He is survived by his father, Richard Persons (Jewell); son, Adam Seth Persons; brothers, Ricky Persons and Russ Persons; granddaughter, Lila Persons; several stepbrothers, stepsisters, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

