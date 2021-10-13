Randall Scott Burchfield, 59, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021. A

native of Lexington, he was born on October 3, 1962, to the late James and Daisy (Hammons) Burchfield and was a 1980 graduate of Tates Creek High School. Randy was a well respected musician, playing the drums and singing since the age of 7.

His first band, The Commodores, traveled across the U.S. and Canada where he was often showcased as "The Little Drummer Boy." He went on to play with many local and Nashville artists throughout his life.

Everyone that met Randy instantly fell in love with his personality, his smile and his incredible talent. He was the highlight of every show he played whether it be his phenomenal drumming, his voice or his knack of always having a joke for every situation, whether it was needed or not.

His first major upset in life was when he won the cleanliness award and not the class clown award because being funny was much more important to him. Before his passing he also requested six Miami Dolphins to act as honorary pallbearers so they could let him down one last time.

He is survived by his fiancé, Crystal Byrd, Frankfort; his daughter, Shelby Burchfield, Covina California; his son, James Burchfield, Radcliff; his brother, Gary (Marsha) Burchfield, Lexington; and his grandchildren, Taylor and Tyler.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Randall Sparks.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 18, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, Frankfort. Funeral services will begin at 7 p.m. with David Rayborn officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

