LAWRENCEBURG — Visitation for Randall Sherman Williamson, 68, will be 2-4 p.m. Monday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Williamson died Thursday, Aug. 18.

To plant a tree in memory of Randall Williamson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

