LAWRENCEBURG — A time of visitation for family and friends of Randell Cree “Randy” Walker, 65, will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Cremation will follow the visitation. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com. Walker died Monday at Integrity Healthcare in Marion, Illinois.

To plant a tree in memory of Randell Walker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription