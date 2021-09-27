Randy Lee Downey, cherished father, son, brother and friend, passed away peacefully, September 23, 2021, at the age of 60 years old.

Randy Downey pic.jpeg

Randy Lee Downey

Randy was born in Maple Heights, Ohio, on September 20, 1961, to the late Vernon Erving Downey Sr. and Sally Mae Hammond. He was a graduate of Maple Heights High school, and for most of his life worked as a heavy equipment operator & commercial truck driver.

He was originally from Ohio, but he found Kentucky to be where his heart truly was. He enjoyed the peaceful farm life for many years and riding his Harley through the beautiful long winding country roads of the Kentucky Bourbon Trails.

He had a passion for fishing since an early age — it’s what brought him peace and happiness. He graciously passed that gift and passion for fishing on to his daughter, Erin, and many other cherished friends. 

He is survived by his children, daughter, Erin Pilcher (Nick); son, Jason Downey (Christine); and two grandchildren, Liam and Ava; beloved twin sister, Sandra Bunn (Roger); sisters, Donna LaScola (Al) and Patti Oriti; and countless close friends that loved him like family.

He is proceeded in death by both parents; brothers, Roscoe       Vernon Downey and Vernon Erving Downey Jr.; and sister, Ruth Ann Ivan (Jim). 

Randy was loved by many, he brought laughter and joy to many and his protective and caring demeanor for those he considered family and friends was unparallel. 

Rest in Heaven, until we meet again — “May the beers always be cold, the bourbon plentiful, and the fish always be biting and may you forever enjoy riding your Harley on the long country roads that God has paved just for you.”

Private memorial service and celebration of life for friends and family is scheduled for October 2, from 2-7 p.m. in Sadieville, Kentucky. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

