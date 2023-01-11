Randy Metts Sr.

Randall Lewis Metts Sr., 74, passed away on January 9, 2023. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 6 p.m. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Sunday, January 15, 2023, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. service time.

Randall Lewis Metts Sr. was born on August 2, 1948, in Frankfort, Kentucky, to the late Roy Claude Metts and Ann Belle Penn Metts. Mr. Metts retired from Capital Bowl where he worked as a mechanic for 34 years.

