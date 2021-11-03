A gathering of family and friends for Randy Yates, 59, husband of Sandra Yates, will be 3-5 p.m. Saturday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. 

To plant a tree in memory of Randy Yates as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

