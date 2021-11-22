Ranelle Rosenstein Mackey, 70, passed away peacefully in her home on November 20, 2021, encircled by family, friends and the many angels awaiting her “Well, hello there.”
Spring bloomed and so did Ranelle on May 7, 1951. She was the first child of Jeannette Bilsky Rosenstein and Sam G. Rosenstein. The family would welcome her brother, Mike, just three years later.
Ranelle graduated from Franklin County High School followed by a year at Eastern Kentucky University. Thirty-six years later she retired from the Kentucky Department of Transportation in full-on Ranelle style! Unforgettable!
Ranelle cherished her time as a mother to her daughters, Jenifer and Heather. An avid golfer, Ranelle passed on the love of the sport to her daughters who excelled as golfers throughout their high school years.
Ranelle never slowed down. She was an active member of the Frankfort Optimist Club, Bluegrass Theater Guild (Treasurer), National Federation of the Blind of Kentucky (Secretary), American Red Cross, and the Central Kentucky Riders (Motorcycle Club). Yes, Ranelle was a “biker chick.” No one could miss that big trike with her bigger smile driving it!
Ranelle’s most joyous years were those welcoming her grandsons, Jordan and Jacob, granddaughter Caroline, along with many great nieces and nephews, into this world and her amazing backyard pool. Lake time, anytime actually, with her brother Mike and sister-in-law, Hollis, were, let’s say, memorable!
Then, George Stokes entered her life enriching it more with his wit, kindness, brilliance, blindness and family. With George, her life was complete. Together, they made a lasting impact on their friends, family, community and church.
Ranelle was known for her deviled eggs and Noodle Kugle. She collected lighthouses, shot glasses and magnets. She never met a puzzle she could not solve or a blanket she could not crochet. Future generations will treasure the beauty and warmth of her crocheting skills.
A party — birthday, graduation, holiday, or any day — Ranelle was all in. “Just let me know when, where and what I can bring.”
Ranelle was a “Will Attend” along with her big smile, rhinestone-studded glasses, hugs, and her unforgettable lullabylike “Bye, Bye,” as she left.
Ranelle was raised in the Jewish faith. In mid-life she joined Mike and Hollis as an active member of Bridgeport Christian Church. To Ranelle, this was not a deviation from her faith.
It was an extension of her faith. She was a member of the Bridgeport choir for many years later transitioning to the sound/recording booth with George.
Mike on lights. Hollis on the piano/organ. Ranelle and George on sound. LIGHTS! CAMERA! ACTION!
Today, Ranelle did not back that Trike up. With full-on lights and sound, she high-geared it through those heavenly gates — music playing, glasses on, a joyous smile and Mimosa in hand — saying “Where’s the Party!” Welcome Home, Ranelle. Welcome Home.
Ranelle was preceded in death by her mother, Jeanette Bilsky Rosenstein; father, Sam G. Rosenstein; brother, Mike Rosenstein; life-partner, George Stokes; former husband and father of her children, William Mackey and other beloved relatives.
She is remembered with love by her daughters, Jenifer Taylor (Travis); Heather Mackey (Danielle); grandsons Jordan and Jacob Taylor; granddaughter Caroline Carter; sister-in-law, Hollis Rosenstein (Mike); nephew, Stan Cope (Xiaoyu); nieces, Mary Frasier (Scott) and Cindy Crowdus (Mark); daughter-in-heart, Tammi Stokes Spencer (Guy); the Stokes family; former housemate and best bud, Perry “Hap” Harp; and many cherished friends and relatives.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Bridgeport Christian Church, Frankfort. Rev. Ann Shepherd will be officiating. Burial will be private. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Bridgeport Christian Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bridgeport Christian Church or to the American Red Cross. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.