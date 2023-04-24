LAWRENCEBURG — A graveside service for Raphael Walter Morris, 91, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at Chaplin Highview Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Saffell House Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.saffellhousefuneralhome.com. Morris died Monday, April 24.

To plant a tree in memory of Raphael Morris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

