Graveside services for Ray Hamby, 90, Frankfort will be held Wednesday 2 p.m. at Frankfort Cemetery with Stephen Hamby officiating. Ray died Friday at the Homeplace at Midway.
Born in Nortonville, Kentucky, he spent his career as a civil engineer with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. He was a US Army veteran, former deacon and member of Crestwood Baptist Church. Ray was preceded in death by his wife Bernice Carolyn Hamby, seven sibling and his twin brother Fay Hamby.
He was the son of Lola May Prowse and Willis Clifton Hamby. Survivors include his daughter, Victoria (Larry) Greenwell, Versailles; grandchildren Bradford (Andrea Slone) Greenwell, Georgetown and David (Alysha) Greenwell, Versailles; great-grandchild Logan Greenwell and nephew Stephen (Kendra) Hamby, Ocala, FL.
LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. You may share memories and leave condolences at www.ljtfuneralhome.com.