Graveside services for Ray Hamby, 90, Frankfort will be held Wednesday 2 p.m. at Frankfort Cemetery with Stephen Hamby officiating. Ray died Friday at the Homeplace at Midway.
Born in Nortonville, Kentucky, he spent his career as a civil engineer with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. He was a U.S. Army veteran, former deacon and member of Crestwood Baptist Church.
Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice Carolyn Hamby; seven siblings, including his twin brother, Fay Hamby.
He was the son of Lola May Prowse and Willis Clifton Hamby.
Survivors include his daughter, Victoria (Larry) Greenwell, Versailles; grandchildren, Bradford (Andrea Slone) Greenwell, Georgetown and David (Alysha) Greenwell, Versailles; great-grandchild, Logan Greenwell; and nephew, Stephen (Kendra) Hamby, Ocala, Florida.
LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. You may share memories and leave condolences at www.ljtfuneralhome.com.