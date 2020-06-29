A graveside service for Ray Hopper Jr., 39, will be 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be expressed at www.harrodbrothers.com. Hopper died Friday.
