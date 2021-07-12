Ray Scott Parris, age 85, passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 1 p.m. with Bro. Kurt Montooth officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Thursday. 

Mr. Parris was born on March 21, 1936, to the late Raymond Alton Parris and Mary Margaret Smith Parris. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and retired from the United States Postal Service. Mr. Parris was an avid University of Kentucky sports fan. He will be remembered for his love and dedication to his family. 

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sue Carol Hawkins Parris; children, Marsheila Valentine (Mike), Cindy Hill (Rob) and Mark Parris (Becky); grandchildren, Michael Suzanne Valentine, Aaron Valentine, Anthony Valentine, Jaxson Hill, Caitlin Parris and Will Parris; great-grandchild, Sky Valentine; and siblings, James Parris (Hughene), Connie Brown and Judy Fisher. He was also blessed with many nieces and nephews. 

Serving as pallbearers will be Aaron Valentine, Anthony Valentine, Mike Valentine, Jaxson Hill, Rob Hill and Bill Trigg. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription