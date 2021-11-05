Ray Swatzyna

Raymond John Swatzyna, age 89, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at noon with Father Charles Howell officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon service time on Tuesday. Interment will be held at Camp Nelson National Cemetery on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. with military honors observed by the VFW Post 4075.

Ray was born in Beckley, West Virginia, on August 18, 1932, to the late William Victor Swatzyna and Agatha Elizabeth Kobelia Kologenski. He retired as Lieutenant Colonel of the United States Air Force and as Director from Kentucky State Government Divisions of Forestry. In his spare time, he enjoyed time spent with his friends golfing at the Frankfort Country Club.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Joy Swatzyna; children, Robin Ryan, Raymond John Swatzyna II, and Robert Michael Swatzyna (Karen); grandchildren, Brandon Ryan (Leila), Joy Beth Muntz (Kyle), Caitlin Ryan, Emily Swatzyna, Jordan Steele, Connor Swatzyna, Caden Swatzyna, Nathan Swatzyna, and Joe Kidwell; and great-grandchildren, Savannah, Jack, Brixton, and Blake Ryan. He was also blessed with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Ronald, Roman, Rudy, and Billy Swatzyna.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Good Shepherd Catholic Church or Bluegrass Hospice Care.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

