Services for Ray Thomas Perry, 72, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Saffell House Funeral Home with a graveside following at Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.saffellhousefuneralhome.com. Perry died at Robley Rex VAMC in Louisville on Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Ray Perry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

