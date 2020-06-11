VERSAILLES — Service for Raylin Lee Creech, 1-year 11-months old, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Family Farm located at 2627 Aiken Road, Firegate #8, Midway. Burial will follow at Versailles Cemetery. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Raylin died Wednesday.

