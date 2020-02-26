LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Raymond E. Perkins, 88, husband of the late Pauline McGaughey Perkins, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Ritchie and Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Perkins died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Perkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

