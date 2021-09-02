LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Raymond Everett Leisure, 47, husband of Nicole Leisure, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Ninevah Christian Church. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home and 9 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the church. Leisure died Wednesday.

