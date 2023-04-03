Raymond Forrest Williams Sr. crop.jpg

Funeral services for Raymond Forrest Williams Sr., 88, will be 2 p.m. Thursday, April 6, 2023, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service. The burial will take place at Frankfort Cemetery. He passed away on March 31, 2023. He was born on August 12, 1934, in Frankfort, to the late Hugh Williams and Frona Roberts Williams.

Raymond was a member of Capital City Christian Church, and lifetime member of Franklin Co. Sportsman Club where he held numerous positions. He worked for Cunningham Electric. Raymond loved fishing, hunting and playing golf.

