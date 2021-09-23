Raymond Gordon Aubrey, 99, widower of Christine Marie Sudduth Aubrey, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. A native of Frankfort, he was born on June 3, 1922, to the late John Cleveland and Pearl Gordon Aubrey.

Raymond was a graduate of Frankfort High School class of 1940. He was a small business owner and member of The First Christian Church in Frankfort and the Hiram Lodge #4. Raymond was an avid fisherman, gardener, and he enjoyed following all UK athletic events.  

He was preceded in death by his parents; and just recently his wife of almost 74 years, Christine Sudduth Aubrey. 

He is survived by his two daughters, Marilyn A. Jackson (Danny), Frankfort, and Kellie A. Downey (Dave), Owenton; three grandsons, Keith G. Jackson, Dustin M. Downey, and Jordan A. Downey (Brooke).   

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the First Christian Church, Frankfort, or to a charity of your choice.  

Arrangements are under the care of Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Rd. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.  

To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Aubrey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

