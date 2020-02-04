VERSAILLES — Services for Raymond Max Hippe, 91, husband of Barbara Disponette Hippe, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the 1 p.m. service time Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Hippe died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Hippe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription