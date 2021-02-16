A gathering of family and friends for Raymond Lee Bowen, 53, will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Bowen died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Bowen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

