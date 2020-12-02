Raymond “Oscar” Smith Jr., age 87, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Private services will be held.
Commonly known as “Oscar,” Mr. Smith was born in Frankfort on Feb. 8, 1933, to the late Raymond Smith Sr., and Ethel Mae Mitchell Smith. He retired from Kentucky State Government. Mr. Smith was a Veteran of the United States Army. Blessed with an outgoing personality, he loved to talk and never met a stranger. He loved time spent camping and family trips to Gatlinburg, but mostly loved being with his family.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Joyce Marie Brown Smith; children, Vicki Smith and Kevin Smith; siblings, Bob Smith (Charlsey), Jimmy Smith, Paul Smith (Margie), David Smith (Debbie), Lois Howard (Charles), Betty Lou Johnson, Nancy Moore and Ivy Sutton; and grandchildren, Christopher McDonald, Zachary Tillman, Thomas Williams, Tanner Smith, Travis Smith and Wyatt Smith. He was also blessed with five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Amber McDonald.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Flowers are welcome and expressions of sympathy may be made to North Frankfort Baptist Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.