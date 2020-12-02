Raymond 'Oscar' Smith

Raymond “Oscar” Smith Jr., age 87, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Private services will be held. 

Commonly known as “Oscar,” Mr. Smith was born in Frankfort on Feb. 8, 1933, to the late Raymond Smith Sr., and Ethel Mae Mitchell Smith. He retired from Kentucky State Government. Mr. Smith was a Veteran of the United States Army. Blessed with an outgoing personality, he loved to talk and never met a stranger. He loved time spent camping and family trips to Gatlinburg, but mostly loved being with his family. 

He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Joyce Marie Brown Smith; children, Vicki Smith and Kevin Smith; siblings, Bob Smith (Charlsey), Jimmy Smith, Paul Smith (Margie), David Smith (Debbie), Lois Howard (Charles), Betty Lou Johnson, Nancy Moore and Ivy Sutton; and grandchildren, Christopher McDonald, Zachary Tillman, Thomas Williams, Tanner Smith, Travis Smith and Wyatt Smith. He was also blessed with five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. 

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Amber McDonald.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. 

Flowers are welcome and expressions of sympathy may be made to North Frankfort Baptist Church. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com

 

