Raymond Solomon, 74, husband of Barbara Solomon, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. He was born in Sierra Leone, Africa, on Feb. 9, 1946, to the late Wahid and Agnes Saab Solomon.

Raymond Solomon

He retired from the State of Kentucky and was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served in Vietnam. He was a graduate of Harrison County High School and Eastern Kentucky University. Raymond was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church.  

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Sabrina Solomon and Rebecca (Andrew) Pearl, both of Frankfort; and his brothers, Joe Solomon, Florida, Frank Solomon, Lexington, and Tony Solomon, Illinois.  

Services will be private. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com

